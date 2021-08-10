Free agent forward Sam Dekker signed a contract with the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.
The team did not announce the financial terms.
The Houston Rockets selected Dekker, now 27, with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He played two seasons in Houston, followed by two with the Los Angeles Clippers before dividing the 2018-19 season between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.
In 200 career NBA games (eight starts), the 6-foot-9 Dekker has averages of 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
He spent the past two seasons abroad, splitting time between the VTB United League in Russia and the Turkish Super League.
