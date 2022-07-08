The Toronto Raptors signed free agent D.J. Wilson to a multi-year deal on Friday. Terms were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-10 forward signed three 10-day contracts with the Raptors in 2021-22 and averaged 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in four games (one start).

He also played in 31 games in the NBA G League last season with the Oklahoma City Blue and averaged 17.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

A first-round pick (17th overall) by Milwaukee in 2017, Wilson has averaged 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 12.3 minutes in 146 career games (six starts) with the Bucks, Houston Rockets and Raptors.

