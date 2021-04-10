The Toronto Raptors signed native Canadian center Khem Birch on Saturday. Terms were not disclosed.
The native of Montreal was waived by the Orlando Magic on Thursday.
The 28-year-old Birch spent the past 3 1/2 seasons with Orlando and had averages of 4.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in 188 games (30 starts).
This season, the 6-foot-9 Birch averaged 5.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 48 games (five starts).
