Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry left in the first quarter of the team's road game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday with back spasms, with the Raptors announcing that he will not return.
Lowry, who has played in 21 of the team's 24 games this season, departed in the first quarter after making both of his field-goal attempts, scoring four points with one assist.
The six-time All-Star Lowry, who turns 35 next month, is averaging 17.0 points along with 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.
