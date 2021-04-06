OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors and Montrezl Harrell of the Los Angeles Lakers were ejected with 2:24 left in the first quarter after a scuffle beneath the basket on Tuesday.

Anunoby was going up for a layup when he was fouled by Dennis Schroder. As the play was completed, Schroder was holding Anunoby to prevent him from falling.

Anunoby slammed Schroder to the court. Harrell then became involved.

