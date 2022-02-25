Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has been ruled out of Friday's game against the host Charlotte Hornets because of a fractured right ring finger.

The Raptors did not announce when Anunoby sustained the injury or exactly how much time he is expected to miss.

Anunoby, 24, is averaging a career-high 17.5 points this season. He also has chipped in 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists during his 42 games this season.

Anunoby has averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 295 career games (221 starts) with the Raptors.

Khem Birch and recently acquired Thad Young likely will see their roles increase in his absence.

--Field Level Media

