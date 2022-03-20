Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet will be out Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers for injury management of his right knee.

VanVleet, 28, is the sparkplug of the Raptors. He's averaging 21.1 points per game, second on the team behind Pascal Siakam, and leads Toronto in assists with 6.7 per game.

Entering Sunday night's game, the Raptors are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for final guaranteed playoff spot.

The 76ers are in second place, three games behind the first-place Miami Heat.

--Field Level Media

