Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre' Bembry and Paul Watson have been ruled out for Friday's game against the visiting Phoenix Suns due to health and safety protocols, the team announced.
The absence of both players comes on the heels of the Raptors trading swingman Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday in exchange for guards Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.
Bembry, 26, is averaging 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32 games (seven starts) this season.
Watson, 26, is averaging 3.0 points in 24 games off the bench this season.
The Raptors (18-26) snapped a nine-game losing skid with a 135-111 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
--Field Level Media
