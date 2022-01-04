The Toronto Raptors placed forwards Yuta Watanabe and Svi Mykhailiuk in the COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.

Neither player is available for Tuesday night's contest against the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

Watanabe, 27, is averaging 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14 games (two starts) this season.

Mykhailiuk, 24, has played in all 33 games (five starts) and is averaging 6.6 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Both came off the bench in Sunday's 120-105 win against the New York Knicks. Watanabe had four points and two rebounds in 10 minutes and Mykhailiuk contributed two points in 10 minutes.

