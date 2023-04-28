From looking at the Major League Soccer standings, it might not be evident that the Colorado Rapids and host Vancouver Whitecaps are both taking lengthy unbeaten streaks into Saturday night's matchup.
The Rapids (1-3-5, 8 points) haven't lost in their past five MLS matches (1-0-4) while the Whitecaps (2-2-4, 10 points) have a six-game unbeaten run (2-0-4) and have posted three consecutive shutouts.
"I know at the end of the day, this is a results-oriented business and people look at the record and go, ‘What's wrong with Colorado?'" Rapids coach Robin Fraser said after last Saturday's 1-1 draw with visiting St. Louis. "After this performance, I'm more convinced than ever that it's coming."
The Rapids' Michael Barrios came off bench to score the equalizer in second-half stoppage time against St. Louis. It was the 11th goal Barrios has had a hand in (five goals, six assists) as a substitute since signing with Colorado in 2021. The only MLS player with more points off the bench in that span is the Los Angeles Galaxy's Dejan Joveljic (12).
While the Rapids played last weekend and had a U.S. Open Cup match Wednesday against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC -- a 3-1 victory, with Jonathan Lewis scoring twice and adding an assist -- the Whitecaps are coming off a bye week.
In their last match April 15, the Whitecaps played to a 0-0 draw at Austin FC as goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made seven saves and was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday.
"We're undefeated for six games, but I think we can do even better. We have two games at home now, a big opportunity to continue that run," Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic said. "Two weeks (off) is a long time, and (Colorado) played in the U.S. Open Cup. So in MLS, there's no easy game. There's no easy way to come back. We just need to be 100 percent."
