The Colorado Rapids traded an international roster slot to Atlanta United FC on Monday in exchange for $225,000 in general allocation money.
The 2021 MLS regular season begins April 16; Colorado opens the following day at FC Dallas, as does Atlanta, which visits Orlando City.
