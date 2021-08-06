The Colorado Rapids have signed Brazilian defender Lucas Esteves on loan until June 2022.
Esteves, 21, arrives from Brazilian side Palmeiras. The Rapids have the option to make the move permanent when the loan is complete.
Esteves made 27 appearances for Palmeiras since making his debut in 2019.
Left back Sam Vines left Colorado for Belgium's Royal Antwerp earlier in the week, and Esteves is being brought in to replace him.
"Lucas is an athletic and technically gifted left back with top-level experience in South America," Rapids general manager Padraig Smith said. "We're thrilled to add a player of his quality to our group and look forward to welcoming him to Colorado."
