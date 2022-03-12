The Texas Rangers traded shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a pitching prospect to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for catcher Mitch Garver on Saturday.
It is the first reported trade in the majors since the end of the lockout on Thursday.
Kiner-Falefa, who turns 27 on March 23, became expendable in Texas following the high-priced offseason signings of All-Star infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.
Kiner-Falefa batted .271 with eight homers, 20 stolen bases and 53 RBIs in 158 games last season. He won a Gold Glove at third base in 2020.
Garver, 31, is a .256 career hitter with 53 homers and 154 RBIs in 309 games with the Twins since 2017. He belted a career-high 31 home runs in just 93 games in 2019.
The Twins also received minor league right-hander Ronny Henriquez, 21, who was 5-7 with a 4.71 ERA in 21 games (16 starts) last season between Class A Hickory and Double-A Frisco.
--Field Level Media
