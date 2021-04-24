Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.