The New York Rangers announced the signing Monday of Swedish forward Gustav Rydahl to a one-year contract. Terms were not disclosed.

Rydahl, 27, posted 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 44 games for Farjestad BK in the Swedish Hockey League in 2021-22.

He was third on the team in goals, fifth in points and seventh in assists.

Rydahl has played parts of 10 seasons in the SHL with four teams, compiling 108 points (64 goals, 44 assists) in 371 games.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound veteran has represented Sweden internationally multiple times, including at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.

