Former All-Star right-hander Tyson Ross has signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers.
Ross, 33, didn't play in 2020 after being released by the San Francisco Giants.
Ross was a solid starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres in 2014-15 when he won 23 games and recorded 407 strikeouts in 391 innings during the two-season span. He was an All-Star in 2014.
Ross pitched in just one game in 2016 due to shoulder issues. He underwent thoracic outlet surgery after the season and wasn't tendered a contract for 2017, which allowed him to become a free agent.
He pitched for the Rangers in 2017 and split the 2018 season between the Padres and St. Louis Cardinals. In 2019, Ross went 1-5 with a 6.11 ERA in seven starts for the Detroit Tigers.
Overall, Ross is 44-70 with a 4.04 ERA in 203 career appearances (142 starts). He began his career with the Oakland Athletics (2010-12) before being traded to the Padres prior to the 2013 season.
--Field Level Media
