The New York Rangers announced the signing of 2021 first-round draft pick Brennan Othmann to an entry-level contract on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.

The 18-year-old forward skated in 34 games last season with EHC Olten in the Swiss League, registering 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and 64 penalty minutes.

An Ontario native, Othmann was the 16th overall pick in last month's draft. He tallied 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) with the Flint Firebirds in the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20.

Internationally, he helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship with three goals and three assists in seven games.

--Field Level Media

