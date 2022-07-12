The New York Rangers announced a one-year contract extension Tuesday for defenseman Libor Hajek.

Terms were not disclosed but multiple outlets reported Hajek will earn $800,000 for the 2022-23 season.

Hajek, 24, posted one assist in 17 games for the Rangers last season. He added two assists in five games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

A second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2016, Hajek was traded to the Rangers in February 2018.

He has amassed 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 94 NHL games, all with New York.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription