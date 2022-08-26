Mark Mathias went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI to lift the Texas Rangers to a 7-6 home win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday.
Texas has now won five of its last six games.
Riley Greene hit a home run and a triple, driving in four runs in defeat for the Tigers.
Texas used the long-ball to jump out to an early 4-0 lead.
The first home run came courtesy of Nathaniel Lowe, who blasted a shot to center in the first to give Texas a 1-0 lead.
Then in the second, Ezequiel Duran hit a 3-run home run to left-center to give the Rangers a 4-0 lead.
Detroit answered in the third, cutting the Texas lead to 4-2 on RBI singles by Greene and Harold Castro.
The Rangers took a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Leody Taveras, and then Mathias hit a 2-run home run to right-center that made it 7-2 Texas.
Detroit cut its deficit to 7-4 in the fifth when Greene drove home Akil Baddoo with an RBI triple, and then scored on a throwing error by Texas second baseman Marcus Semien.
The score remained that way until there was one out in the top of the ninth, when Greene blasted a 2-run home run to right off of Texas reliever Jose Leclerc.
But following a single by Victor Reyes with one out, Leclerc struck out Javy Baez and Castro to end the game.
Lowe, Taveras and Bubba Thompson each had two hits for Texas.
Glenn Otto was the winning pitcher for the Rangers, allowing four runs on five hits in five innings of work.
Taylor Hearn tossed two hitless innings and Jonathan Hernandez a hitless eighth inning for Texas.
Tyler Alexander took the loss for the Tigers, allowing all seven runs and eight hits in three innings of work.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.