Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray on Tuesday was named the team's Opening Day starter.

He will face the host Toronto Blue Jays on April 8, months after signing a four-year, $56 million contract.

Gray, 30, spent seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies and went 53-49 with a 4.59 ERA in 151 starts and one relief appearance. He ranks second in franchise history with 849 strikeouts.

He went 8-12 with a 4.59 ERA in 29 starts last season.

Gray was the No. 3 overall choice in the 2013 draft. He won 10 or more games in four straight seasons (2016-19).

