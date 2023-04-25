The Texas Rangers released outfielder Clint Frazier from his minor league contract on Tuesday.
The Rangers said it was a mutual decision.
The six-year major league veteran batted .250 with one homer and four RBIs in 15 games for Triple-A Round Rock.
Frazier, a first-round pick in 2013 by Cleveland, played with the New York Yankees from 2017-21 and the Chicago Cubs in 2022.
His best season came in 2019 when he batted .267 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs in 69 games.
Overall, the 28-year-old Frazier has a .238 career average with 29 homers and 98 RBIs in 247 games.
--Field Level Media
