The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers will have to wait until Monday to determine a series winner in the finale of their three-game set at Fenway Park.
The arrival of Hurricane Henri is expected to bring heavy rain and winds throughout the day, forcing officials to postpone Sunday's scheduled game.
The game will be made up at 1:10 p.m. ET on Monday as both teams had the day off.
The Rangers will be looking to maintain their momentum after knotting the series with a 10-1 rout of the Red Sox on Saturday. Boston opened the series with a 6-0 victory on Friday.
Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.91 ERA) is set to take the mound opposite Rangers left-hander Kolby Allard (3-10, 4.88 ERA) in the finale.
