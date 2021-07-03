The Texas Rangers recalled right-hander Dennis Santana from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday less than a month after he was acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

To make room on the active roster, left-hander Wes Benjamin was optioned to Round Rock.

Santana, 25, had a 6.00 ERA in 16 relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season before he was designated for assignment, and then acquired by Texas for minor league left-hander Kelvin Bautista.

Sent directly to Round Rock, Santana did not allow a run in four appearances (four innings) at Triple-A since he was acquired. In 32 lifetime major league appearances he is 2-2 with a 6.42 ERA, all with the Dodgers.

Benjamin, 27, is 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA in seven appearances (one start) for the Rangers this season and 2-3 with a 6.06 ERA in 15 appearances (two starts) with the Rangers over the past two seasons.

