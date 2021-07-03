The Texas Rangers recalled right-hander Dennis Santana from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday less than a month after he was acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
To make room on the active roster, left-hander Wes Benjamin was optioned to Round Rock.
Santana, 25, had a 6.00 ERA in 16 relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season before he was designated for assignment, and then acquired by Texas for minor league left-hander Kelvin Bautista.
Sent directly to Round Rock, Santana did not allow a run in four appearances (four innings) at Triple-A since he was acquired. In 32 lifetime major league appearances he is 2-2 with a 6.42 ERA, all with the Dodgers.
Benjamin, 27, is 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA in seven appearances (one start) for the Rangers this season and 2-3 with a 6.06 ERA in 15 appearances (two starts) with the Rangers over the past two seasons.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.