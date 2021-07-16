The New York Rangers re-signed restricted free agent forward Julien Gauthier to a one-year contract Friday.
Gauthier, 23, collected two goals and six assists in 30 games during the 2020-21 season.
A first-round pick (21st overall) by Carolina in 2016, the Quebec native has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 47 games with the Hurricanes (2019-20) and Rangers.
New York acquired Gauthier in a Feb. 18, 2020, trade that sent defenseman Joey Keane to the Hurricanes.
