The New York Rangers agreed to terms Tuesday with restricted free agent defenseman Libor Hajek on a one-year contract.
Multiple outlets reported the deal is a two-way contract worth nearly $875,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 in the minors.
Hajek, 23, tallied two goals and two assists in 44 games with the Rangers in 2020-21. The Czech Republic native has three goals and seven assists in 77 career games, all with New York.
A second-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2016, Hajek was traded to the Rangers on Feb. 26, 2018.
