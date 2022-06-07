The Texas Rangers put left-hander Brett Martin on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.

Martin (0-4, 4.34 ERA) is tied for the team lead with 23 relief outings this season. Martin leads the Rangers with 155 relief appearances since the start of 2019.

In a corresponding move, the Rangers recalled infielder Andy Ibanez from Triple-A Round Rock. They also appointed RHP Josh Sborz as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader at Cleveland.

Ibanez is batting .216 with one home run and nine RBIs in 39 games with the Rangers this season. He was optioned to Round Rock on Sunday.

Sborz (0-0, 10.80) will be in his fourth stint with Texas this season. He has appeared in eight games.

--Field Level Media

