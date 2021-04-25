The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Kyle Cody on the 10-day injured list Sunday and recalled right-hander Josh Sborz from the alternate training site.
Cody, 26, is dealing with right shoulder inflammation and the move is retroactive to Saturday. He is 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA in seven relief appearances this season.
Sborz, 27, is 1-1 with a 7.20 ERA in six appearances out of the bullpen this season. Texas acquired him in a Feb. 16 trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Sborz, who picked up his first major league win on April 15 at Tampa Bay, will be available for the Rangers' Sunday afternoon series finale against the White Sox in Chicago.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.