The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 10-day injured list with right elbow soreness and recalled veteran left-hander Matt Moore from Triple-A Round Rock.

Sborz, 28, has made four appearances with the Rangers this season with an 11.25 ERA. He pitched Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two runs in one inning.

Over four major league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Rangers, Sborz is 4-4 with a 4.72 ERA in 78 relief appearances.

Moore, 32, is making his return to the Rangers after signing a minor league deal with the club in March. He was 3-8 with a 6.79 ERA with Texas in 2018 over 39 appearances (12 starts).

In 10 major league seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants, Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers, Moore is 56-60 with a 4.64 ERA over 205 appearances (164 starts).

