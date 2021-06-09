The Texas Rangers placed right-handed closer Ian Kennedy on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a mild left hamstring strain.
The move was retroactive to Sunday.
In a corresponding transaction, the Rangers promoted right-hander Spencer Patton from Triple-A Round Rock. He will be available for Wednesday's game against the visiting San Francisco Giants.
Kennedy, 36, has a 0-0 record with 12 saves and a 2.53 ERA in 21 relief appearances this season. He has converted all but one of his save opportunities.
Kennedy owns a 97-105 mark with 42 saves and a 4.11 ERA in 390 career appearances (290 starts) with the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals and Rangers.
Patton, 33, has posted a 2-0 record with four saves in 11 relief appearances with Round Rock this season.
He owns a 3-2 mark with a 6.26 ERA in 52 career relief appearances with the Rangers and Chicago Cubs. He last pitched in the majors in 2016.
Field Level Media
