Texas Rangers star right-hander Jacob deGrom was pulled from Monday's game at the Kansas City Royals after four innings due to right wrist soreness.
deGrom threw four complete, no-hit innings on Monday with five strikeouts and a single walk. He finished the fourth inning at 58 pitches, but did not return for the fifth inning.
A Rangers team spokesperson said that deGrom's exit was for "cautionary reasons" and that he will "continue to be evaluated."
Injuries plagued deGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, in each of the two previous seasons as a member of the New York Mets. A shoulder injury limited him to 64 1/3 innings of work in 2022.
