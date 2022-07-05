Forward Julien Gauthier and the New York Rangers agreed on a one-year contract extension.

The team did not announce financial terms on Tuesday.

Gauthier, 24, appeared in 49 games for the Rangers in 2021-22, tallying seven points (three goals, four assists). He set career highs in both goals and games played.

The Carolina Hurricanes selected the Quebec native with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. In 96 games with the Hurricanes (2019-20) and Rangers, he has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists).

He played just five games with the Hurricanes before they traded him to New York for defenseman Joey Keane on Feb. 18, 2020.

--Field Level Media

