New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil will miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Chytil sustained the injury after colliding with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues during the second period of New York's 3-2 loss on Sunday.

Chytil, 21, has three points (two goals, one assist) in five games this season. The third-line center has recorded 52 points (28 goals, 24 assists) in 149 career games with the Rangers since they selected him with the 21st overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Rangers will bid to snap a three-game winless skid (0-2-1) on Tuesday against the Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y.

