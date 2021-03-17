The New York Rangers took the ice without head coach David Quinn and the rest of his staff for Wednesday's home game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Per the Rangers, Quinn and assistant coaches Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown will miss the game in accordance with the NHL COVID-19 protocol and additional health and safety guidelines.
Kris Knoblauch, who is the head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, will serve as the acting head coach on Wednesday for the Rangers. He will be joined by Wolf Pack associate head coach Gord Murphy and Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury.
The Rangers (11-12-4, 26 points) reside in sixth place in the MassMutual East Division, five points behind the fifth-place Flyers (14-9-3, 31 points).
