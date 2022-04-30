Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) puts out Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) and left fielder Zach Reks (65) and right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) celebrate the win over the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Zach Reks (65) is congratulated by teammates after the win over the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) and catcher Sam Huff (55) celebrate the win over the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) pitches and gets the save against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) looks to the sky after he gets the save against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) and left fielder Zach Reks (65) and right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) celebrate the win over the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Travis Demeritte (48) cannot catch a ball hit by Texas Rangers right fielder (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder (65) attempts to steal second base during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Travis Demeritte (48) scores against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Zach Reks scores against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Travis Demeritte (48) scores against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez (77) throws to first base during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single off a check swing and drives in a run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) smiles at second baseman Marcus Semien (2) after Acuna hits a single off a check swing and drives in a run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) throws to first base during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) rounds the bases after he hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) rounds the bases after he hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) congratulates shortstop Corey Seager (5) after Seager hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) walks off the field after he pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; The Texas Rangers fans attempt to catch a ball hit by shortstop Corey Seager (5) for a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) puts out Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) and left fielder Zach Reks (65) and right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) celebrate the win over the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Zach Reks (65) is congratulated by teammates after the win over the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) and catcher Sam Huff (55) celebrate the win over the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) pitches and gets the save against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) looks to the sky after he gets the save against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) and left fielder Zach Reks (65) and right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) celebrate the win over the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Travis Demeritte (48) cannot catch a ball hit by Texas Rangers right fielder (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder (65) attempts to steal second base during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Travis Demeritte (48) scores against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Zach Reks scores against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Travis Demeritte (48) scores against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez (77) throws to first base during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single off a check swing and drives in a run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) smiles at second baseman Marcus Semien (2) after Acuna hits a single off a check swing and drives in a run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) throws to first base during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) rounds the bases after he hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) rounds the bases after he hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) congratulates shortstop Corey Seager (5) after Seager hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) walks off the field after he pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; The Texas Rangers fans attempt to catch a ball hit by shortstop Corey Seager (5) for a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Texas right-hander Dane Dunning pitched a season-high 7 2/3 innings and allowed only one run on three hits to help the Rangers end a four-game losing streak by beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
Dunning (1-1) struck out five of the first six batters he faced and finished with seven strikeouts to match his season high. He did not issue a walk and retired 14 in a row before Adam Duvall doubled with one out in the eighth.
After a groundout, Dunning then gave up an infield single to Dansby Swanson to put runners on the corners. The Rangers brought in reliever Dennis Santana, who ended the threat by getting Ronald Acuna Jr. to ground out to the shortstop.
Joe Barlow pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his first save.
Texas recalled outfielder Zach Reks from Triple-A Round Rock earlier in the day, and he made an immediate offensive impact in his Rangers' debut. Reks was 1-for-3 with a single, his first big-league hit, drove in a run and scored a run.
Atlanta starter Bryce Elder (1-3) had his homecoming ruined. The rookie, who grew up not far from Arlington, worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits, three walks and one strikeout. Spencer Strider finished the game with 3 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
Texas got on the board in the first inning when Corey Seager hit a solo homer, his fourth. Seager has four home runs in his last three games.
The Rangers added a run in the second inning on Sam Huff's RBI single, which scored Reks.
The Braves got a run back in the third inning on an RBI single by Acuna. It was his first RBI since returning from knee surgery 10 months ago.
Texas got the run back in the fourth inning when Reks lined a single to right that scored Andy Ibanez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.