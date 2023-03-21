New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren will return to the lineup Tuesday for the front end of a home-and-home series against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes, coach Gerard Gallant announced.
Lindgren has been sidelined for 11 games due to an upper-body injury he sustained after a hit from Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie on Feb. 25.
The Rangers (41-19-10, 92 points) posted an 8-2-1 record in Lindgren's absence to move within six points of the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes (45-15-8, 98 points).
"It just maybe took a little longer," Lindgren said, per the New York Post. "Obviously, you want to get back out there as soon as you can, but you just want to be smart. Feeling good now."
Lindgren, 25, has totaled career highs in assists (16), points (17) and plus/minus (plus-27) in 57 games this season. He has 62 points (seven goals, 55 assists) in 251 career games with the Rangers.
--Field Level Media
