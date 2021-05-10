The New York Rangers and defenseman Ryan Lindgren agreed to terms on a three-year contract, the team announced Monday.
Lindgren, 23, had a goal, 15 assists and 35 penalty minutes in 51 games this season.
He blocked more than 50 shots, led the team with an overall plus-20 rating and received the Players' Player Award, voted by teammates as the Ranger who "best exemplifies what it means to be a team player."
A second-round pick (49th overall) of the Boston Bruins in the 2016 draft, Lindgren was acquired from the Bruins in a trade in February 2018.
Lindgren has 116 career NHL games under his belt over parts of the past three seasons, contributing two goals and 28 assists with a plus-30 rating and 90 penalty minutes.
He was a Team USA alternate captain at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.
--Field Level Media
