New York Rangers defenseman Jack Johnson is out for the rest of the season after having core muscle repair surgery on Friday.

Johnson joined the Rangers on a one-year deal in October, but has been limited to 13 games, scoring one goal for his only point.

He is expected to make a full recovery and will be an unrestricted free agent heading into next season.

Johnson, 34, has skated in 950 games over 15 seasons with the Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins.

He has career totals of 303 points (71 goals, 232 assists) and 529 PIM.

He has recorded 100 or more blocks in nine different seasons and 100-plus hits in seven seasons. Johnson also has five goals and 16 assists in 30 Stanley Cup playoff games.

The Indianapolis native was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2005 draft.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.