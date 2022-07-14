Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager on Thursday was named to the American League roster for the upcoming MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Seager, who is headed to his third All-Star Game, was selected as an injury replacement for Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer.

The reigning AL Player of the Week, Seager is batting .245 with 21 homers and 48 RBIs over 84 games this season heading into play on Thursday.

Seager, 28, signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Rangers in the offseason.

Springer, 32, reportedly opted to rest his ailing elbow as opposed to play in the All-Star Game.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription