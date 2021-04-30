The New York Rangers recalled forward Morgan Barron and defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from AHL Hartford on Friday.
Barron, 22, was a sixth-round pick by New York in the 2017 draft. He tallied 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 21 games in his first season with the Wolf Pack.
Reunanen, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Rangers in 2016 draft. He posted 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 21 games at Hartford this season.
Reunanen has played in one game for New York this season, registering an assist against the Philadelphia Flyers in his NHL debut on March 15, 2021.
The Rangers (26-19-6) entered Friday in fifth place in the East Division, six points behind the fourth-place Boston Bruins with five games remaining.
