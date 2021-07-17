Saturday's game between the visiting Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to rain in the Buffalo, N.Y., area.
The postponed game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at 1:07 p.m. ET. There will be approximately 30 minutes between the two games.
Texas is scheduled to send left-hander Kolby Allard (2-6, 3.69 ERA) to the mound for the opener, while right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (2-8, 5.11) is slated to start the nightcap.
Left-hander Steven Matz (7-4, 4.72) will pitch the opener for Toronto, however the Blue Jays have yet to announce a starter for the nightcap.
--Field Level Media
