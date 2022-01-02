Sorry, an error occurred.
New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and assistant coach Mike Kelly have been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, the team announced Sunday.
Panarin and Kelly will be unavailable for New York's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday afternoon.
Forward Morgan Barron was recalled from the taxi squad for the game. The 23-year-old has one goal for his lone point in seven career NHL games.
Panarin, 30, leads the Rangers in points (36), while his 26 assists are tied for the club lead with defenseman Adam Fox.
Panarin has 509 points (175 goals, 334 assists) in 464 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Rangers.
--Field Level Media
