The Texas Rangers activated star shortstop Corey Seager from the 10-day injured list prior to Wednesday night's game against the visiting Atlanta Braves.
Seager missed the past 31 games due to a left hamstring strain.
Texas optioned catcher Sam Huff to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.
Seager was batting .359 with one home run and four RBIs in 11 games prior to the injury. The three-time All-Star was injured while running the bases against the Kansas City Royals on April 11.
Seager, 29, went 2-for-8 with two RBIs in a three-game rehab stint at Double-A Frisco. He was hoping to rejoin the Rangers on Monday but came down with a stomach illness.
Last season, his first with Texas, Seager smacked a career-best 33 homers while batting .245 with 83 RBIs in 151 games.
Seager spent his first seven major league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before leaving as a free agent. He signed a 10-year, $325 million deal with Texas following the 2021 season.
Huff, 25, was 2-for-10 with one RBI in five games for the Rangers.
--Field Level Media
