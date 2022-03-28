The New York Rangers acquired former second-round draft pick Maxim Letunov on Monday, sending Tarmo Reunanen to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Letunov, 26, played in three NHL games in 2019-20 with the San Jose Sharks. The forward scored a goal in his short stay. He was the 52nd overall draft pick by the St. Louis Blues in 2014.

Reunanen, 24, has just four games of NHL experience with the Rangers last season. The defenseman, who was a fourth-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2016, had an assist in 53 minutes of ice time.

--Field Level Media

