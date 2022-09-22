Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) reacts after a strike out to complete a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin (56) throws a pitch during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) and center fielder Matt Vierling (19) high five after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) shake hands after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Matt Vierling (19) hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) smiles after pitching out of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) argues with umpire Andy Fletcher after being called out on strikes during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Matt Vierling (19) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Matt Vierling (19) runs the bases for a double against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) scores a run in front of Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) hits a single during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) and starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (R) take the field for a game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Vierling drove in the lone run with a sacrifice fly, Ranger Suarez tossed six scoreless innings and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 1-0 on Thursday.
Suarez (10-5) allowed five hits to go along with four strikeouts and two walks.
Zach Eflin followed with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Jose Alvarado gave up a two-out single to Marcell Ozuna in the ninth inning but still recorded the final four outs to earn his second save.
After a five-game losing streak, the Phillies (82-67) have now won two in a row. They remain 2 1/2 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers (80-70) in the race for the third National League wild card.
Austin Riley contributed three hits for the Braves (93-57), who have dropped two straight. Atlanta managed only six hits and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
The Braves fell 1 1/2 games behind the National League East-leading New York Mets (95-56), who were idle on Thursday.
Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was scratched shortly before the game due to mid-back tightness.
Braves starter Max Fried (13-7) gave up five hits and one run with eight strikeouts and one walk in five innings.
The Phillies got the only run they needed in the second inning. With one out, J.T. Realmuto singled, went to third on Jean Segura's single and came home on Vierling's sacrifice fly to center field on an 0-2 curveball.
In the third, the Phillies placed runners on first and second with no outs, but Fried battled through a 29-pitch inning to escape the jam.
Riley led off the fourth with a bloop single and Travis d'Arnaud grounded into a fielder's choice. Matt Olson singled to right, moving d'Arnaud to third. Vaughn Grissom struck out and Michael Harris II grounded out to end the threat.
Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long was ejected by plate umpire Andy Fletcher for arguing balls and strikes in the fifth.
The Braves loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, but Harris grounded out to first.
