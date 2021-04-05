Former Miami head coach Randy Shannon has joined Florida State as a defensive analyst, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell announced Monday.
Shannon went 28-22 in four seasons as the Hurricanes head coach from 2007-2010. He most recently served as defensive coordinator at UCF for three seasons. He also went 1-3 as the interim head coach at Florida in 2017.
"Randy Shannon is a tremendous addition to our staff," Norvell said in a statement. "I have all the respect in the world for the person and coach Randy Shannon is. His unique perspective will be valuable to Coach Fuller and the rest of our defensive staff, while his relationships in Miami and throughout the state of Florida will be a great benefit for our entire program."
Shannon, who also played at Miami, led the Hurricanes to three bowl games as head coach.
