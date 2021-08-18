Los Angeles Rams rookie receiver Ben Skowronek will miss four to six weeks with a forearm injury, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.
Skowronek broke the forearm during Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers and underwent surgery on Monday.
The seventh-round pick is fighting for a backup receiver role with the team.
Skowronek split his college career between Northwestern (2016-19) and Notre Dame (2020) and had 139 receptions for 1,856 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had 29 catches for 439 yards and five scores in 10 games during his lone season with the Fighting Irish.
At Northwestern, Skowronek had 110 receptions for 1,417 yards and eight touchdowns in 43 games.
