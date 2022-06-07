Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams is recovering from surgery to repair a broken foot suffered last week in practice.

"He had surgery, everything went really well," Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday. "We expect him to be back at some point in the earlier parts of training camp."

Williams, 21, was drafted in the fifth round out of Notre Dame, where he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons on the ground in 2020 and 2021.

"It's an unfortunate setback," McVay said. "But he's going to attack his rehab the right way and be back sooner rather than later."

Williams is expected to provide depth behind third-year running back Cam Akers and backup Darrell Henderson Jr. this season.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In