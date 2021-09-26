Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson was ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Henderson sustained injured ribs in the second half of the Rams' 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. The third-year running back was replaced by Sony Michel, who rushed 10 times for 46 yards -- all in the fourth quarter.

Michel and rookie Jake Funk, who has yet to carry the ball this season, are expected to man the backfield for the Rams (2-0) on Sunday against the Buccaneers (2-0).

Henderson, 24, has rushed 29 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 46 yards in two games.

Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins, safety JuJu Hughes, defensive back J.R. Reed, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III were also listed as inactive.

--Field Level Media

