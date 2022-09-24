The Los Angeles Rams placed wide receiver Van Jefferson on injured reserve Saturday as his recovery from two offseason surgeries continues.
He already had been ruled out for Sunday's Week 3 road game against the Arizona Cardinals. The IR stint delays his potential season debut until after the Rams' Week 7 bye week.
Jefferson, 26, appeared in all 33 games in his first two NFL seasons, including 17 starts in 2021, and caught 69 passes for 1,022 yards and seven touchdowns.
His most recent surgery came on Aug. 2 after tweaking his knee injury during training camp. He has not returned to the practice field.
The Rams also signed defensive back Grant Haley to the active roster and activated wide receiver Jacob Harris from the practice squad. Los Angeles signed linebacker Keir Thomas to the practice squad.
--Field Level Media
