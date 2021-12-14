The Los Angeles Rams are in enhanced COVID-19 mitigation protocols after placing nine more players -- including Odell Beckham Jr. -- on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
The Rams, with 13 players on the COVID list, are the seventh NFL team to be in enhanced protocols.
Joining OBJ on the list are nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive back Terrell Burgess, tight end Brycen Hopkins, defensive backs Jordan Fuller and JuJu Hughes and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson. Practice squad defensive end Jonah Williams and defensive back Tyler Hall was also added.
However, the Rams activated starting tight end Tyler Higbee off the list, saying his was a false positive. Higbee missed Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals after being added to the list earlier in the day.
The Rams already have cornerback Jalen Ramsey, running back Darrell Henderson, right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Donte' Deayon. Ramsey was put on the list Monday while the other three were placed there over the weekend. All missed Monday night's game.
Beckham, 29, reeled in his third touchdown pass in as many games during Los Angeles' 30-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. The three-time Pro Bowl selection had six catches for 77 yards to help the Rams record their second straight victory.
Beckham has 32 receptions for 436 yards with three touchdowns this season in 10 games split between the Cleveland Browns and Rams.
The Rams improved to 9-4 with the win over the Cardinals. They host Seattle (5-8) on Sunday.
The other teams in NFL enhanced protocols are the Browns, Falcons, Bears, Lions, Vikings and Washington. Enhanced protocols mean meetings are held virtually, masks must be worn indoors by all tiered personnel, and practices are closed to the media.
